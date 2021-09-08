A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. High near 72. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.