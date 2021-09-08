AAA: Western PA Gas Prices Steady; Some Gulf Refineries Still Offline

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices in Western Pennsylvania are stable this week at $3.321 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.356 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.359. The average in Jefferson County is $3.366.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.321

Average price during the week of August 30, 2021: $3.323



Average price during the week of September 8, 2020: $2.569

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.299 Altoona

$3.359 Beaver

$3.359 Bradford

$3.366 Brookville

$3.296 Butler

$3.356 Clarion

$3.323 DuBois

$3.343 Erie

$3.297 Greensburg

$3.299 Indiana

$3.278 Jeannette

$3.305 Kittanning

$3.358 Latrobe

$3.347 Meadville

$3.354 Mercer

$3.276 New Castle

$3.273 New Kensington

$3.359 Oil City

$3.328 Pittsburgh

$3.299 Sharon

$3.268 Uniontown

$3.357 Warren

$3.279 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Following Labor Day weekend and the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the national gas price average has stabilized at $3.18, which is just 3 cents more expensive on the week. The storm took about 13% of U.S. refinery capacity offline and while there are no firm re-start dates, refineries are expected to be back online this month. For now, the downed production could put pressure on crude supplies and prices as the recovery and restoration process unfolds in the region.

Gasoline stock levels are currently at 227.2 million barrels, which is a healthy level. However, stock levels could tighten until refineries resume normal operations. Typically, a limitation on stocks would mean higher gas prices, but with demand expected to decrease going into the fall, price fluctuation should be minimal. Today’s national average is the same as last month, but 96 cents more than a year ago.

Historically, gas demand starts to decline in the fall as schools reopen and summer road trips end, which leads to less expensive gas prices. Despite the dip in demand, the national average may remain above $3 per gallon especially as crude oil continues to price on the higher end.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

