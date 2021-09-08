Barry W. Mallory, Sr. 75, of Pleasantville, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, September 6, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Barry was born on November 11, 1945 in Titusville, to the late Glenn W. and Norma J. Ritchie Mallory.

He married Rebecca Helen Gilliland on July 10, 1971 in Pleasantville.

He attended Pleasantville schools and was a1963 graduate of Pleasantville High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Youngstown State University.

Barry was President of The Colonial Machine Company in Pleasantville for 50 years.

He was a lifetime member of the Zem Zem Shrine Club in Erie, where he served on the board of directors; Corry Zem Zem Shrine Club, Venango County Shrine Club, and Colonel Drake Shrine Club where he was past president. He served as Director of the Royal Order of Jesters Court; Zem Zem Tri-Wheels Motorized Units; and in 1996 as Potentate, he helped establish the Zem Zem Sportsman Extravaganza. He was also a member of the Titusville Lodge No. 754 F&AM; Lodge of Perfection, Valley of Oil City, and the New Castle Consistory Scottish Rite.

A member of the Pleasantville Sportsman’s Club, YSU Alumni Board, BPO Elks Lodge 264, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 84, The National Rifle Association, social member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, Junior Achievement Board of Directors, past president of the Titusville Chamber of Commerce, past board member of the Titusville Region United Way, past board member of PNC and former Marine Bank, past board member of the Titusville Area Hospital, past member of the Titusville Country Club where he and guest Rick Curren won the Member Guest Golf Tournament, and was a founder of the Deer Glen Hunting Lodge, and was instrumental in relocating the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department to its current location.

Through his leadership at Colonial Machine, Barry was able to personally provide sponsorships for youth activities, sports teams, and community events.

Barry was a PA State Champion Skeet Shooter.

He loved General Motors cars, was a season ticket holder for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and enjoyed spending his time at Deer Glen Camp with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Rebecca of Pleasantville; a son Barry W. Mallory, Jr. of Pleasantville; a daughter Crystal D. Gates of Pleasantville; three grandchildren, Tyler Gates of Erie, Taylor Gates and fiancé Camron Kramer of Pleasantville, and Max Mallory of Titusville; two sisters, Karen Mallory of Titusville, and Barbara Zahner and husband Dave of Pleasantville; three brothers-in-law, Clifford Gilliland, Brian Gilliland, and Norman Gilliland and wife Kelly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Ellen Gilliland, three brothers-in-law, Donald Holmes, Mark Gilliland, and Calvin Gilliland; and a sister-in-law Barbara Ongley.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.

A funeral service will be conducted on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Titusville First United Methodist Church with Pastor Larry Reitz officiating.

Interment will be at Kifer Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give or to AseraCare Hospice 12664 Route 19 South, Unit 1A, Waterford, PA 16441.

