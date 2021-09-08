Celebration of Life Announced for Marjorie S. Yeany

A Celebration of Life service for Marjorie S. Yeany will be held on September 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem with Pastor John Phillips officiating.

Marjorie Shick Yeany, 96, of Fairmount City, died on December 10, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

She was born on December 30, 1923, in Falls Creek and was the daughter of the late Arnold Cribbs and Mary Alda (Wampler) Shick.

Marjorie’s full obituary can be found here.

