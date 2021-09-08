 

Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention Annual Walk Set for Tomorrow

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Sep 07 11-14-14CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention will be holding their annual Suicide Awareness Walk tomorrow evening.

(Pictured above: a small group from the 2020 walk.)

Each year, Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention holds their annual walk, but last year it was primarily virtual due to COVID-19. This year’s walk will be offered hybrid – in-person or virtual.

The annual walk will be held in Clarion Borough at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The walk begins at 5:00 p.m. with registration. This year’s speaker will begin at 5:30 p.m. The walk will commence at 6:00 p.m.

Screenshot at Sep 07 11-11-42

The walk is approximately a mile long. If you can’t walk that far, don’t worry because there will be music and information available at the park for those who stay there.

Registration will be available the day of the walk and a limited number of shirts will be available for sale.

For more information, check out Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention on Facebook or at their website.

38458639_1063208593833934_1476399358801870848_n


