Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Cauliflower Breadsticks

Serve this gluten-free snack with your favorite marinara sauce!

Ingredients

1 medium head cauliflower, cut into 1-inch florets (about 6 cups)

1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese



1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese1 large egg1/4 cup chopped fresh basil1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley1 garlic clove, minced1 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepperMarinara sauce, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 425°. Process cauliflower in batches in a food processor until finely ground. Microwave, covered, in a microwave-safe bowl on high until tender, about 8 minutes. When cauliflower is cool enough to handle, wrap in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze dry. Return to bowl.

-Meanwhile, in another bowl, mix cheeses together. Stir half of the cheese mixture into cauliflower, reserving the remainder. Combine the next six ingredients; stir into the cauliflower.

-On a baking sheet lined with parchment, shape cauliflower mixture into an 11×9-in. rectangle. Bake until edges are golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Top with reserved cheese; bake until melted and bubbly, 10-12 minutes. Cut into 12 breadsticks. If desired, serve with marinara sauce.

