Clarion County Unveils More Information About Surplus Sale Items

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The board of Clarion County Commissioners is issuing an offer to bid on surplus miscellaneous items, vehicles, and properties no longer in use by the county.

(Pictured above: Two tracts and building also for sale.)

Bids must be valid for 30 days.

For more information on the items for sale, click on the following link:



Items will be available for public inspection from Monday, September 13, to Friday, September 17, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 10866 Route 322, Shippenville.

Bids submittal forms, a list of surplus items, and pictures are available at www.clarion.pa.us.

After receiving notification of the bid, the successful bidder must present the county with a money order or certified check payable to the County of Clarion for the total bid price. All items are to be removed within 10 days of notification of the bid award. The successful bidder will be charged the price to remove the items if not removed within this time period.

2021 Surplus Auction Packet

Bids must be in a sealed envelope and labeled:

Surplus Miscellaneous Items: Bid item number and item description -or-

Surplus Vehicles: Bid item number, year, make, and the last five digits of the VIN number -or-

Surplus Properties: Tract Number.

Sealed bids must be delivered to the Clarion County Administrator and the Commissioner’s Office at 330 Main Street in Clarion no later than Friday, September 24, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Bids will be opened at the commissioner’s regular business meetings starting at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

