Clarion Hospital Reports New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital issued a press release on Tuesday, September 7, reporting new positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

Clarion Hospital has reported 33 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released last week, on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Tuesday, September 7, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 09/06/2021: 14,272

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 12,009

Positives: 2,296

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 09/06/2021: 56,548

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 19,532

Positives: 4,874

Hospital Inpatients as of 09/07/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 33 patients. 0 suspected. 33 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on 09/04/2021.

Recommendations from Butler Health System:

Wear a mask. Wash your hands frequently. Avoid gatherings, especially indoors. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others. Practice good hygiene. If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

