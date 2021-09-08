Former Local Attorney Jack Zerby Passes Away

Jack Zerby, of Brevard, 78, recently left this Earth due to heart failure for his heavenly home, August 17, 2021.

He leaves behind his beloved wife and soul mate, Diana Metzinger Zerby, after over 51 years of marriage.

He was born in Clarion, Pa., obtained a degree in journalism at Michigan State University and earned a law degree from the University of Michigan in 1968.

After spending over a decade practicing law in Clarion County, coupled with public defender work and as assistant district attorney in 1980, he and his wife moved to Naples, Fla. There he concentrated on trust and estate administration with the office of Cummings and Lockwood (based in Stamford, Conn.) for 19 years. He enjoyed mentoring new associate attorneys in addition to his regular duties there.

After 25 years in Naples, they retired to Brevard in 2005, where they enjoyed the Blue Ridge Parkway, mountains, forests, and the antics of the birds and white squirrels.

He enjoyed singing tenor with various groups, and was an avid reader of baseball, Bibles and commentaries, and U.S. history.

They traveled extensively before and after retirement, with special memories of trips to Northern Italy, Cape Cod, the Maine and New Brunswick coasts, Lake Tahoe, the California wine country, Door County, Wis., the North Carolina Inner Banks, and St. Simons Island, Ga.

Sports were always a part of his life. He learned golf from his dad at Foxburg, (Pa.) Country Club, played avidly for 30 years, then gravitated to tennis in Florida. He was always an avid baseball fan.

His truest sports passion was baseball history and research. He joined the Society for Baseball Research (SABR) in 1994 and was still researching, writing and editing until shortly before his death.

Several Young, Cyphert and Kiser cousins survive him, along with Sherry Emrick, his sister-in-law. He also leaves a group of cherished friends in Brevard, from his college days, and SABR friends acquired across the United States and Canada.

A private memorial service will be held at First Methodist Church Chapel in Brevard.

Any desired memorial gifts may be made to the Transylvania County Public Library, 212 South Gaston St., Brevard, NC 28712.

