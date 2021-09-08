James Robert Pascorell, 70, of Oil City Healthcare, formerly of Franklin, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.

He was born March 6, 1951 in Oil City to the late Vincent P. and Marcella J. (Clinger) Pascorell.

He was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force.

Mr. Pascorell worked at the Knox Glass Plant and Polk Center.

Jim was of the Protestant faith and had just recently confessed his sins to the Lord, asking for eternal salvation.

James loved spending time with family and friends, performing yard work until his health declined, and was an avid Bingo player.

Jimmy was also the family historian. There was not a detail or memory of the Pascorell family that he ever forgot, and he shared that family history with everyone.

He is survived by his son, Robert V. Pascorell of Franklin; a brother, Richard Pascorell and his wife Jean; and his former sister-in-law, Ann Witherup.

Also surviving are his nieces and nephews whom he loved like his own: Cathy Hunsberger, Marcy Johnson, Mary Hunsberger, Rebecca Cozad, John McVay, Daniel McVay, Charity Pascorell, Kimberly Armagost, and Sharon Pascorell; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Vincent J. Pascorell and David A. Pascorell; and his beloved sister, Daisy R. McVay.

Friends and family will be received Thursday (Sept. 9th) from 5 – 6:30 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor David McVay, Jim’s great-nephew, officiating.

Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery in Kennerdell.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Kim Best and the entire staff at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care that he received. They treated him like family!

Memorial contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences, or make contributions online, visit www.hilebest.com.

