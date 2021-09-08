 

M. Jean Shirey

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 @ 06:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

M. Jean Shirey, 85, of Clarion, formerly of Shippenville, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 7, 2021 at the Clarion Hospital.

She was born on February 25, 1936 in Home, PA; daughter of the late J. Frank and Alma M. Bish Wadding.

Jean was an Indiana High School graduate.

She retired from Owens Illinois Glass Plant after 25 years.

Jean enjoyed traveling and loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandson Spencer.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Marie Craig and her husband, Doug, of Sligo, Bill Shirey and his wife, Noreen, of Clarion, and Janice Smith Pavlick of Indiana, PA; and two grandsons, Spencer William Shirey of Clarion and James Dean “JD” Smith of Indiana, PA.

Jean is also survived by her three sisters, JoAnne Monti of Florida, Shirley Shaffer of Idaho, and Karen Brewer of Indiana, PA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marie Wadding McConaughy Gervasoni.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

At Jean’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be made in Jean’s name to the Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, 9790 Route 66, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


