Man Accused of Punching, Choking Mother During Dispute in President Township

PRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a man who allegedly punched and choked his mother during a dispute in President Township on Monday.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Jamy Christopher Whitmire, of Largo, Florida.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, September 6, Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of harassment at a location on Stewart Run Road, in President Township, Venango County, after a known female victim reported that her son, Jamy Christopher Whitmire, attacked her.

According to the complaint, the victim told police that she, her husband, and Whitmire own the property where the incident took place. She reported that the incident began when she went to a trailer that her husband owns to gather some items.

The victim told police that when she arrived, she knocked on Whitmire’s bedroom window, and he then came outside and attacked her, punched her in the face, and broke her glasses. She also reported that Whitmore choked her.

The victim told police that when Whitmire choked her, she could not breathe for a moment, but then a known woman intervened, and Whitmire began “pushing around” the known woman.

The complaint indicates the victim also showed police her broken glasses.

Police then interviewed the known woman.

According to the complaint, the known woman reported that when she and the victim went to collect items from the residence, Whitmire “became violent” and attacked the victim, grabbing her by the neck. The known woman said she then intervened, and Whitmire struck her on the back. She indicated things then “calmed down,” and she and the victim left.

Police also interviewed another known woman who reported that the victim and the first known woman had come to the residence and began “pounding” on the bedroom window. She said that Whitmire asked them to leave multiple times and then they left. She also reportedly stated the victim was “not mentally stable,” according to the complaint.

A known juvenile female who was at a nearby office was also interviewed, with the permission of a parent.

According to the complaint, the juvenile reported that she saw Whitmire push the first known woman. She also indicated she heard Whitmire telling the victim to leave and then saw the victim and the first known woman leaving.

Whitmire was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 3:25 p.m. on September 6, on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

He remains free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on September 29, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

