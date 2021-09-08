Man Charged With Refusing to Leave Woman’s Home, Assaulting Her Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man who allegedly entered a woman’s home in Clarion Borough without her permission and then assaulted her when she tried to get him to leave waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 41-year-old David Anthony Cook, of Oakdale, Pa., were waived for court on Tuesday, September 7:

– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Cook is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on October 20 with Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton presiding.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough in early August.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:07 p.m. on August 5, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on East 8th Avenue for a report of an active domestic incident and were then advised the male suspect involved in the incident was in possession of a wooden railing (allegedly used to hit the victim).

The complaint notes that when police arrived at the scene, David Cook exited the front door and police made contact with him.

According to the complaint, when asked about what had occurred, Cook told police that “a known female was doing things that he could finally prove and he confronted her about it.”

Police then asked Cook if he resided at the location in question, and he admitted he did not and hadn’t lived at the residence for at least two months, the complaint continues.

Police then spoke to the known female (victim). She reportedly told police she and Cook had been talking the prior night, and she had told Cook he was not welcome at her residence.

According to the complaint, the victim reported she was asleep in her bedroom around 6:30 a.m. when Cook entered without her permission. She told police she begged and pleaded with Cook all day to leave, but he refused. She said she finally got tired of begging, and she yelled at Cook to leave, and Cook then smacked her in the right side of the face, and she then contacted 9-1-1. The victim also reported that while she was on the phone with 9-1-1, Cook retrieved a broken piece of the banister from the basement and chased her around the pool with it.

The complaint notes police observed fresh scratches on the victim’s right forearm.

Police then went to ask Cook about the banister, and he reportedly pointed to where he had placed it against the railing of the front porch. He told police he grabbed the banister when he overheard the victim on the phone because he didn’t know who she was talking to and it didn’t sound to him like she was talking to the police.

Cook was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 5:15 p.m. on August 5.

