Marilyn J. Henry, 85, of Porter Township, New Bethlehem, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Monday afternoon, September 6, 2021.

Born on January 25, 1936 in Mayport, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Margaret (Jones) Stewart.

Marilyn was married on May 3, 1959 to A. Rudell Henry and he preceded her in death on October 6, 2007.

Marilyn was a homemaker who enjoyed being with her family.

She attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem and was active in the church’s functions.

She is survived by two sons, David Henry and his wife, Tina and Darl Henry and his wife, Rhonda, both of New Bethlehem, four grandchildren, Josh Henry and his wife, Kortney, Alyssa Maxwell and her husband, Evan, Zachariah Henry and his wife, Sarah, and Jonah Henry, two great- grandchildren, Parker Henry and Brooks Henry, a brother, Wayne Stewart and his wife, Susan of Redding, California, and a sister, Kay Platt of Lambertville, Michigan.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Shick, and three brothers, Donald Eugene Stewart, James “Jack” Stewart, and Robert “Bob” Stewart.

Visitation will be on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.

The funeral service will be on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Zachary Lays and Pastor John Phillips co-officiating.

Interment will follow at the Leatherwood Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the First Church of God, 418 Brian Lane, New Bethlehem, Pa. 16242.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to Marilyn’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

