Matthew W. Booth, 40, of Wilcox, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his home.

He was born on July 9, 1981 in Clarion; son of Thomas William Booth of Virginia and Pamela Jean Simpson, also of Virginia.

Matt was a 2000 Warren High School graduate.

He worked as a laborer for numerous places and was well known for his dedicated and hard work.

Matt enjoyed gardening, landscaping, riding his four-wheeler, remodeling his home, and restoring vehicles. But most of all, he loved being with his children.

Matt is survived by his parents, Thomas Booth and Pamela Simpson and her significant other, James McWhorter, III, who Matt knew as his “Dad Jim”; his significant other and bestfriend, Donja Allen of Wilcox; a daughter, Jasmine Elizabeth Marie of Hazel Hurst; a son, Jordan Taylor Booth of Wilcox; a step-son, Sayge Clouser of Hazel Hurst; and a step-daughter, Kristalyn Magoon of Wilcox.

He is also survived by his step-brother, Michael Barr of Virginia; his half-sister, Madison Booth also of Virginia; his paternal grandparents, Blaine and Marilyn Booth of Strattanville; a special aunt, Deb Rudolph and her husband, Rick, of Virginia; along with numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Matt was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clyde Richard and Frances Elizabeth Simpson.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation and all services will be private.

Interment will take place in the Starr Cemetery in Knox.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

