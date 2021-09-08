Sherri Darlene Hunt, age 63, passed away with her family by her side on September 6, 2021, at her home in Titusville.

Born on August 6, 1958, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late Walter K. and Mary Lou McDonald Sharpe.

Sherri was Methodist in faith.

On April 17, 1976, Sherri married Kenneth Hunt, who survives. They shared 45 years of marriage together.

She enjoyed crocheting, tending to her garden, and watching black and white movies in her spare time.

Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren, who she loved dearly.

In addition to her husband, Kenneth, surviving are two children, a daughter, Heather Brittain of Titusville and her two children, Devin Brittain and Kenneth Brittain and a son, Gregory Hunt and significant other, Kelly O’Malley of Centerville and their children, Alexander Hunt, Sierra Hunt, and Joslin O’Malley.

Also surviving is Sherri’s sister, Tammy Sharpe and significant other, John Winters, of Franklin.

Preceding Sherri in death are her parents, her brother Ronald Kenneth Sharpe, and her son-in-law, Patrick Brittain.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 4 pm to 6 pm, with funeral services beginning at 6 pm.

Interment will be in Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.