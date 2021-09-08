SPONSORED: Ask BGM About Customized Team Apparel, School Fundraisers!



BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Ask BGM Custom Wear about personalized apparel for your school’s team. School fundraising services are also available!

(Pictured: Redbank Football apparel.)

BGM has access to a variety of different products such as hats, polo shirts, dress shirts, t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, bags, and similar items.



Online Store





In-House Graphic Designers

Check out the company’s online store here: www.brookvilleglove.com-embroidery-and-printing



The company has two in-house graphic designers who personalize every design.





Learn More About BGM Custom Wear





Click here to find out more about their products or request a quote.

BGM Custom Wear Hours:

Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: CLOSED

BGM is located at 98 Service Center Road, Suite B, Brookville, PA 15825.



For more information, visit BMG’s website here or call 814-849-7324.



Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.