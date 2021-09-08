 

SPONSORED: Don’t Miss Your Chance on This Featured Vehicle at Clarion Preowned

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

2010-volkswagen-jetta-tdi-4dr-sedan-6aSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Check out the newest addition to the Clarion Preowned lot.

This 2010 Volkswagen Jetta is full of the features you will love.

4WD Sedan – 2.0L I4 Turbocharger – 6 Speed automatic.

Click here to view the full listing.

Check out the entire Clarion Preowned inventory at www.clarionpreowned.com or their location at:
10760 Route 322
Shippenville, PA

You can also give them a call at 814-226-6900.

