State Police Searching for Walmart Theft Suspect

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a retail theft that occurred last week at the Clarion Walmart store.

Clarion-based State Police say the individual (pictured above and below) walked into Clarion Walmart around 4:49 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, and then removed multiple items without paying for them around 5:28 p.m.

Police say the suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat. He reportedly exited the store and then traveled away in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

