Theresa Marie “Byrd” Hulings

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 @ 06:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-l6MyFKoUdJD4rhTheresa Marie “Byrd” Hulings, age 73, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly on September 6, 2021 at her residence.

She was born in Franklin, Pa on July 19, 1948 to the late Paul and Bernadine (Kurtzhals) Hulings.

Byrd is survived by her daughter, Greta (Jim) Mahle of Shippenville, sister in law, Brenda Hulings of Georgia and brother in law, Ray Titus of Florida. In addition, her nephews: John and Jim Hulings of Georgia, Scott and Nick Titus of New Jersey and niece, Alicia Titus of New Jersey. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jared Dolmovich and fiancé Jamie Dregalla of Erie and Becky (Doug) Myers of Shippenville.

Byrd was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Paula Titus and brother, James Hulings.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Memorial donations may be made to Jenny’s Dream Rescue: 2025 Cranberry Rockland Rd. Kennerdell, PA 16374.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


