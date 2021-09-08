Yvonne “Bonnie” Marie Bish, 78, of Oil City went to be with the Lord on September 1, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Born on August 24, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Martha Luce.

Yvonne was married to Frank C. Bish in 1959. They shared 33 years together before his passing in 1992.

Yvonne enjoyed traveling, taking trips overseas and exploring much of the United States as well.

She had a generous spirit, spending much of her time knitting and crocheting beautiful gifts for her family, friends and also donating many gifts to senior living centers. She spent years volunteering for the Caring and Sharing organization in her community, giving her time and many talents to others.

Yvonne worked many jobs throughout her lifetime but especially enjoyed the time she spent working at Polk Center as a caregiver. She formed many special relationships with the residents throughout the years that continued well beyond her years of work.

Yvonne’s greatest joy in life was most definitely the beautiful family she and Frank created together. She was the mother to five children who then gifted her with many grandchildren. She was blessed with the opportunity to watch them all grow and continue to grow her family even bigger with great grandchildren and even a few great great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Curt and Kim Bish of Oil City, Rick Bish of Webster, Florida, Tammy and Doug Bickel of Cranberry, Retired Naval Officer Mark Bish and wife Gretchen of The Villages, Florida, and Kevin and Melissa Bish of Oil City. Many grandchildren, great and great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister Mary Luce of Jamestown and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to Frank, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Luce, William Luce, Ivan Luce, Victor Luce, Chester Luce and Girard Proctor. She was also preceded by her special companion of many years Jack Strain.

A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.