Today – A chance of showers between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

