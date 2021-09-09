 

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Autumn Leaf Festival Schedule Released

Thursday, September 9, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A1124CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The schedule of events for the 2021 Autumn Leaf Festival in Clarion has been released.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The 68th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival, sponsored by the Allegheny Toyota, will be held from Saturday, October 2, through Sunday, October 10, 2021.

More than 500,000 people attend the internationally award-winning annual event.

The theme for this year’s festival is “Turn Over a New Leaf.”

Screen Shot 2021-09-08 at 2.50.32 PM

The events will kick off on Saturday, October 2, with the United Way of Clarion County’s Annual 5K and 10K Race, with registration opening at 7:00 a.m. and the race stepping off at 9:00 a.m.

In addition, the S&T Bank “PA State State Old Time Fiddlers’ Contest” will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood Street, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, with registration beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Saturday also highlights fun for the younger crowd with activities including the Waste Management “Touch-a-Truck” event and the Bigfoot Country 102.1/101.3 “Kids’ Carnival.”

The annual Autorama Cruise-In and the Universal Forest Products Parker Motorcycle Show both begin Sunday, October 3, at noon.

2019 Autumn Leaf Festival Autorama. Courtesy of Mountain Man Photography.

2019 Autumn Leaf Festival Autorama. Courtesy of Mountain Man Photography.

Other featured events throughout the week include carnival rides and amusements, the Tournament of Leaves parade, antique tractor show, cultural nights, and the popular Farmers and Crafters Show.

The full schedule is available on the Clarion Chamber of Business & Industry website.


