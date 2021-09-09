Charles “Skip” H. Hagerty, 76, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening hours of Sunday, September 5, 2021 in his home surrounded by his family.

Born November 14, 1944 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Charles M. and Bessie E. (Deeter) Hagerty.

On November 8, 1963, Charles married the love of his life, the former Carol Montgomery; she survives him.

Most days, Charles could be found working at Joy Manufacturing as a Machinist; he retired after 33 years of work. After retirement, he mowed grass for Lucky Hills golf course.

Keeping himself busy in his spare time, Charles was an active member of the Franklin community, whether it was making an appearance as a member of the Loyal Order of Moose 83, participating in several bowling leagues or attending gun raffles.

A man of the outdoors, Charles also enjoyed spending many hours hunting, fishing, mowing grass, and also enjoyed restoring cars.

In addition to his wife, Charles will be forever missed and remembered by his two sons, John J. Hagerty and his wife, Barbara, of Chickasha, OK, and Willy Williams and his wife, Merri, of Dempseytown; his daughter, Tammy Jo Hagerty-Myers and her husband, David, of Franklin; his ten grandchildren, Nicole Abrams and husband, Sonny, Kristy Couch and husband, Joe, Samantha Hannah and husband, Nick, Steven Myers and fiance, Kali, Shannon Free and husband, Brad, Shaylee Myers and fiance, Brandon, Stephanie Anderson and husband, Brett, Johnny Mullen and wife, Emily, Lindsey McFate and husband, Sam, and Bailey Johnson; and by his twenty-one great-grandchildren.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his six sisters, Ruth Silcott, Ruby Burk, Rose Porterfield, Renee Paden, Florba Rigby, and Melvina Hagerty; and by one great-grandson.

In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no public visitation.

A public funeral service for Charles will be held at 11:00am at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Following the funeral service on Thursday, September 23, 2021, the family will be meeting to celebrate Charles’ life and enjoy a meal at the Galloway United Methodist Church, 196 Seysler Road, Franklin, Pennsylvania 16323, at 12:30pm.

Charles will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in honor of Charles to the AseraCare Hospice, an Amedisys Company, to the Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

To send cards, online condolences, or for more information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.