Clarion Blueprint Community Begins Construction on Second Avenue Park

CLARION, PA (EYT) – Phase One of construction of the Second Avenue Park began last week.

Clarion Blueprint President Brenda Sanders Dede told exploreClarion.com that she is “very excited,” to begin the project.

“We’re getting more people to buy in,” Sanders Dede said. “It says to the community we’re doing what we’d said we’d do.”

Blueprint member Theron Miles explained the current construction is “just an infrastructure phase,” expected to last for about 45 days.

“It’s just earth moving, utilities, and stormwater,” said Miles.

The pace at which the project has moved animates Miles. It only took one year to go from the planning process to construction.

“It’s a project that seems like it’s taken a long time,” he said, “but, it’s moved very quickly.”

The park is expected to be fully complete by 2024. Miles hopes to start Phase Two of construction during the spring of 2022.

Before construction can begin, however, money issues need to be resolved.

Both Miles and Sanders Dede explained the cost of the park will only increase as construction continues.

“We’re going to need more money to pay bills as it’s developed more. There are more things we have to take care of,” said Sanders Dede, who added that Clarion Blueprint is always looking for donations.

“Everything is depending on funding,” Miles said.

Donations are accepted in the form of checks made out to Clarion Blueprint and mailed to the Clarion Borough Offices found at 1400 E. Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214. Clarion Blueprint and Clarion Borough share the same address.

Donations can also be made through PayPal at [email protected]

The vision of the Clarion Blueprint Committee is to develop community assets in the Clarion area. It aims to expand on all the aspects Clarion has to offer, like its natural beauty or its businesses.

Clarion Blueprint has been a designated blueprint community by the FHLBank of Pittsburgh since 2014. Its initiative was created with the goals of building strong local leadership, developing local and regional planning skills, and encouraging coordinated investments in targeted communities by public and private funders.

Although the Second Avenue Park is Clarion Blueprint’s most ambitious project yet, they hope to follow it up with more projects.

At a June 16 meeting, Clarion Blueprint explained they are interested in developing the Toby Boat Launch area with more parking and possible kayak rentals.

In August, the Blueprint Committee joined forces with the Clarion Chamber of Business & Industry, The United Way of Clarion, Destination Clarion Downtown, Clarion’s Economic Development and Small Business Development, Clarion Borough, and C-93 to host a Pop-Up Festival in the borough. Because of the event’s success and positive feedback, the committee is discussing the idea of pop-up shops hosted within a “business incubator area in town.”

