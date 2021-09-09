Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Garlic-Herb Mini Quiches

You only need 6 ingredients to makes these delectable apps!

Ingredients

1 package (6-1/2 ounces) reduced-fat garlic-herb spreadable cheese

1/4 cup fat-free milk



2 large eggs3 packages (1.9 ounces each) frozen miniature phyllo tart shells2 tablespoons minced fresh parsleyMinced chives, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a small bowl, beat the spreadable cheese, milk and eggs. Place tart shells on an ungreased baking sheet; fill each with 2 teaspoons mixture. Sprinkle with parsley.

-Bake for 10-12 minutes or until filling is set and shells are lightly browned. Sprinkle with chives if desired. Serve warm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

