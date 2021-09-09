 

Diane (Best) Simpson

Thursday, September 9, 2021 @ 06:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-mfS6MZkOhK0Diane (Best) Simpson, 67, of Sligo, PA passed on August 31, 2021 after a short illness.

She was born June 2, 1954 in Niagara Falls, NY to Loyal and Doris Best.

Surviving are her two daughters, Cassandra Knight and husband, Brad of Texas and Katrina Simpson-McCleary and husband, Blenton of Virginia, her sister Barb Kespelher and her husband Bob, of Missouri, one brother Loyal (Skip) Best of Pennsylvania, and six grandchildren, Brandon Marshall of Kansas, Abigail Marshall of Texas, Cameron Knight of Texas, Kiley McCleary of Virginia, Carter Knight of Texas, and Cael McCleary of Virginia, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Loyal Best, mother, Doris Best, and brother, Kelly Best.

Diane had a brilliant mind, an infectious curiosity for solving problems, and an insatiable love of learning.

During the course of her 25+ years of service to Clarion University, she also earned her bachelor’s in Information Systems in 2008 at the very same institution.

Diane will be remembered as a loving mama, nanny, daughter, sister, aunt, coworker, and friend. Diane’s dedication to her family and her work is clear in the lives of those she impacted. She relished her time reading, laughing, gardening, crocheting, working, and spending time with her family.

A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, people can make a donation to one of Diane’s favorite charities, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Donations can be made in her memory. Directions on how to do so online, by mail or phone are available by accessing the website http://givenow.lls.org.

If you would like to send her immediate family a note with the donation, please click “Tribute” and send the message to recipient: [email protected]

Online condolences may be viewed by visiting www.kygers.com/obituary/diane-simpson.


