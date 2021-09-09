Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center

Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo, currently has openings for an Administrative Assistant, a Transportation Aide/Driver, and Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA).

Administrative Assistant – Full-time

Qualifications:

US work authorization (Preferred)

Description:

The Administrative Assistant is responsible for accurate input into the accounting of the resident trust fund, timely and accurate data entry, employment benefit management, assisting in new hire process, assisting in payroll reporting, assisting HR duties and payroll functions and answering telephones, directing visitors and distributing mail on a daily basis. At least 1 year of experience in a Business Office setting is required. Preference is given for prior HR experience.

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo Pa. The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, a connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you.

This position will be full-time Monday through Friday.

Benefits Offered are:

Health Insurance-Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b)

Employee Referral Program

Paid Holidays

Paid Time Off

Transportation Aide/Driver – Part-Time

Qualifications:

PA Driver’s License (Required)

CPR Certification, or able to obtain (Required)

Job Description:

Job responsibilities are to assist with residents’ transport to hospitals, physician’s offices, and community agencies as ordered by the physicians. Assist with securing residents in the vehicle, sitting with the resident if required, and driving the van as needed.

Candidate must be able to safely transport the residents to the prescribed locations; to maintain a professional manner at all times during transport and while in contact with the community; to cooperate with the supervisor to maintain transport schedules in a timely manner; to maintain the cleanliness and function of the transport vehicle.

Candidate must have a valid PA Drivers License in good standing and be CPR certified or be able to get certified prior to starting position.

Benefits:

401(k) matching

Flexible schedule

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

On-call

Weekend availability

COVID-19 considerations:

All employees are to abide by the CDC recommendations for COVID precautions.

License/Certification:

PA Driver’s License (Required)

CPR Certification, or able to obtain (Required)

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Job Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Number of hires for this role: 7

Qualifications:

CNA certification (Required)

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

Driver’s License (Preferred)

Job Description:

***** $2,500 SIGN-ON BONUS for Full Time $1,200 for Part Time *****

ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER

A caring family atmosphere… that is what they offer at Clarview for their residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. Their “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters our building and is driven by our caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewcare.com.

CNA / CARE NURSE POSITION

A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – or “Care Nurse”, as the position is titled at Clarview – is a very caring person who sees purpose in his/her life by providing care and assistance to their residents so they may be comfortable, safe, and in the best state of wellness that they can be. You will work with RNs and LPNs to provide person-centered care for residents in compliance with all regulations and guidelines. You will be a critical member of their team, ensuring that each resident’s medical, psychosocial and spiritual needs and wishes are met on a daily basis.

Clarview currently has FULL-TIME and PART-TIME Care Nurse positions on the DAY shift (6:30 AM to 2:30 PM) and EVENING shift (2:30 PM to 10:30 PM) and NIGHT shift (10:30 PM to 6:30 AM). PER DIEM/PRN positions are available on ALL shifts.

TOP AREAS OF FOCUS FOR THEIR CNAs / CARE NURSES

Provide person-centered care for our residents and assist them in all activities of daily living including bathing, dressing, grooming, nutritional needs, transferring, continence and oral hygiene.

Observe and engage with residents. Report changes to the nurse on duty.

Consistently use proper infection control techniques.

Complete documentation regarding resident care provided.

Maintain a professional, customer-oriented demeanor and work cooperatively with co-workers and peers.

BENEFITS OFFERED

Health Insurance – Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

PTO Program

BEST PARTS OF THE JOB

Meaningful work and connection to Clarview’s mission.

Relationship with their residents.

Colleagues who work together as a team.

A true desire to be the “best place to work.”

Thorough orientation and ongoing training.

Engaged and committed leadership team.

Fun employee events!

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

Care Nurses report to the Director of Nursing and also receive daily work guidance and direction from RNs and LPNs.

EDUCATION & TRAINING

Nurse Aide certificate in good standing with the Nurse Aide Registry.

For more information and to apply to any of the above positions please visit: https://www.clarviewnursing.com/employment

THANKS for your interest in joining the team at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center!



Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.