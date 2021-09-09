Michael Patton Advising: Signs of a Scam…and How to Resist It
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Signs of a Scam…and How to Resist It.
Although scammers often target older people, younger people who encounter scams are more likely to lose money to fraud, perhaps because they have less financial experience. When older people do fall for a scam, however, they tend to have higher losses.(1)
Regardless of your age or financial knowledge, you can be certain that criminals are hatching schemes to separate you from your money — and you should be especially vigilant in cyberspace. In a financial industry study, people who encountered scams through social media or a website were much more likely to engage with the scammer and lose money than those who were contacted by telephone, regular mail, or email.(2)
Read the full article here: http://www.pattonadvising.com/Signs-of-a-Scamand-How-to-Resist-It.c9768.htm
Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.