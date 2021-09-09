 

Missing Area Man Found Deceased in Susquehanna River

Thursday, September 9, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

crime-tapeBELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man who was reported missing on Tuesday was found deceased in the Susquehanna River in Clearfield County.

The search began after Punxsutawney-based State Police received a request on Tuesday, September 7, for a welfare check on 52-year-old Matthew Paul Birmingham, of Cherry Tree, Pa.

The request was received after local kayakers discovered an overturned canoe, Birmingham’s fishing license, fishing equipment, and campsite gear while traversing down the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, in Bell Township, Clearfield County.

Through investigation, police learned that Birmingham had launched his canoe from a boat launch in Cherry Tree around 3:00 p.m.

Multiple agencies, including Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Department, Elk Run Volunteer Fire Department, Central Fire Department, Lindsay Fire Department, Pine Creek Search and Rescue, the K-9 Response Team of Clearfield County, and the Fish and Boat Commission, assisted in the search for Birmingham.

Police say around 7:10 p.m. on September 7, troopers located a man’s body floating in the river, and the body was subsequently identified as Birmingham.

Birmingham was officially pronounced as deceased by the Clearfield County Coroner.

An autopsy was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 8, and the investigation into Birmingham’s death is ongoing.


