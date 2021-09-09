My Kid, My Choice and Mask Opinions Raised at Clarion Area School Board Meeting

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area School District was able to stay open during the 2020-21 school year with classes under COVID-19 restrictions by using required social distancing, encouraging masks, and also offering remote learning for those who requested it.

A new state requirement for the start of the current school year ordered all schools to require facemasks for both students and staff inside school buildings. It is noted that some students will be exempt under Section 3 of the Wolf administration’s order if a medical waiver is signed.

The Clarion Area School Board met on Tuesday night for a work session greeted by parents who wanted to voice their concerns about the mask mandate.

“We are mandated by the state to do so, and this isn’t our choice,” noted School Board Member Todd Bauer. “This is what happens when you get the wrong people in office at the state level. They want power and control.”

Superintendent Joe Carrico outlined the recent history that led to the new requirement for the start of school.

“The governor said in July, he would never mandate masks again because we have the vaccine,” said Carrico. “Ninety percent of the school districts in the Commonwealth chose to not mandate masking in August. Then, the Department of Health came out and mandated masking K-12.

“We read that thing six ways to Sunday, and there’s no way out. We’re being as gracious as we can with the whole process. The very, very specific word mandate we can argue all day long. I just think that’s important for people here to understand.”

Matt Fitzsimmons: My Kids, My Choice

“I’m not here to argue that the virus was bad or good. I’m not here to mention that this article says this or what this organization says. We’ve all heard it before.

“We’re going into the second year. Now we all, as adults, know and understand the inherent risks that go along with this virus. We also, as parents, are the only ones that know exactly what kind of mental toll this has had and continues to have on our individual children.

“For you to sit there and tell me that I do not have the right to choose what is best for my child, without someone else’s approval and more importantly, for a dictator four and a half hours away to try and tell me what is best for my child or child is ludicrous.”

Fitzsimmons pointed to a medical excuse letter from Joel Yeager, MD, in Newmanstown, Pa., near Harrisburg.

“He has never seen or will never see any of our children. He has no idea what kind of visibility any one of our children have or could have because of these unethical mandates. He said in one, five-page letter what I said personally last night and all year, last year, and as many other parents have said numerous times as well: it’s our decision, what is best for our child’s well-being.

“We make the decisions for them granted us under the constitution of the State of Pennsylvania, which Dr. Yeager himself even references as one of the reasons he wrote in the letter. Other parents and I have informed this district of the letter and said parents and not the state has final jurisdiction over these children and he’s informing the schools across the state that parents have the final say when it concerns the children and what is happening right now in our state. Not the person four and a half hours away, an acting secretary of the board, a superintendent, a principal, or a teacher. That decision lies in my hand and the hands of the parents.

“That concept right is all we have been asking since this new mandate and all we were asking last year: my kid, my choice. It took a doctor who wrote a five-page basic letter for the entire state of children because of the Hippocratic oath that he took him. He said it is okay for your child to not wear a mask.

“He finishes his letter saying, quote, therefore the parents signing below or claiming a valid medical exemption for the child named above. They are exercising their constitutionally protected rights and are also serving notice to the school district that such mandates while federal law violates federal law, as noted in the attached children’s defense document dated April 26th, 2021.

“This is a protected right. Our word, lawful and constitutional binding.

“The governor is holding funding and licensing, over the heads of these schools, the administrator, and parents. Those are empty threats and bluffs just like last year with the restaurants and bars. I say we call it a bluff and unite together. If members on this board do not want to do that, then move on and let people that really want to fight this unethical mandate and finish.

“I appreciate everything you have done and continued to do for us. The school district is a great school district. We want to be allies in this. As parents, not enemies, we want to help. We want to be a united front.

“I am also here informing you that we, as parents, have the responsibility. We have other avenues to start utilizing that would be extremely detrimental to the school and the school district.

“Unlike the governor’s empty threats and bluffs, the avenues we, as parents, are able to take and are willing to take have already been started. Even throughout this county in different districts right now will be very detrimental to the sport. We don’t want to do such a thing, but if something were to happen, we would obviously need to take another step for that.

“It’s my kid, my choice. That’s all we’ve ever asked. And, all we will continue to ask is that we have a say in that matter, the last thing I will say. I’ve skipped a ton because I know there’s time and other people want to talk.

“I want to thank you all the administrators or teachers that are sitting here, much respect to all of you and most of you that deserve it. And, you know who you are. Thank you.”

Steve Murphy: I’m not going to let up

“We adopted my grandson (when) he was nine months old, and he saw a lot of tragedy in his life. I was so proud of that kid this morning. I am very much against your policy of masks, and I walked up to the door with him this morning.

“I handed the girl a paper. She asked him if he wanted a mask, and he said ‘no, thank you.’ He went throughout the day without any input from anybody in your school district. I was very, very, very, very happy about that. He had the letter that you referenced from before from the doctor. I don’t know whether that made any difference or not. I have no idea because I know that it’s very, very busy there.

“He’s got to go to school, he’s got to go to school. He needs social interaction and lives with his grandparents. I’m 60 years old. I can’t entertain him like a 25-year-old parent. He needs that interaction, but he doesn’t need a mask on his face.

“That is, that is the most absurd thing I’ve ever seen in my life. I think this is just the beginning, and this is just a piece. They tried everything else. Now, they’re going after our kids, and that’s the line.

“If the line is drawn, it’s not going to happen. It’s not going to happen. If you want people to get really, really angry, which I am now, that’s what’s going to happen. He’s not wearing a mask in the school. If I have to drag him there every day, you’re going to fight with me every day. No, I’m not, I’m not going to let up.”

Sarah D’Argy: How about a healthier lifestyle?

“So health is a big thing. Like we all should be healthier, and that is something that should be implemented more in schools instead of hiding behind these masks. As an artist traveling around, you wear a mask like with ventilators and their suction and not just these cloth ones. They aren’t holding back anything.

“This is so detrimental to our children. I have a first- and third-grader, and whenever they can’t see faces, they can’t see social cues and expressions and you can’t hear teachers. You can’t see their mouth when they’re talking to learn.

“All of this is a fear tactic that has been happening over all of these years in every single country. It is just a way to keep us all hiding.

“How about we do some breathing techniques? I know yoga seems like some spiritual thing, but it’s really not. Yoga means combining everything so that we can be of healthier mind, body, and spirit. There are breathing techniques that can boost your immune system.

“How about getting rid of some sugar? We can have healthier foods and a serving system that makes us healthier so that we can beat every kind of virus and every, disease and cancer and all of these things. The way that this can change is if we actually have some action, right? Instead of just letting our government try to keep us down.

“If anyone knows anything about the levels of our consciousness, fear, guilt, shame, all of these are keeping everyone down lower so that they have an easier way to control us by living in fear. Some people don’t want to change these things. That’s why I’m here so that people can hear something and educate themselves a little bit more instead of just following.

This is extremely detrimental to our children and thinking better leaders can care about them and they are the future.

That’s why they’re doing this to the children. They’re not making this mandated everywhere again, are they? Because they can’t control the adults, but they can try to keep controlling the children and having them have this being ingrained in them forever so that they will just keep being able to control and fear.

“It’s all just a way to keep us all down here. We are adults, and we have children and we can make our own choices and children shouldn’t have to keep hiding like this and not being able to even see happy smiling faces.

“It’s so awful. What is going on? It kills me that my words have gone on deaf ears and none of these things, I have been dealing with so many things with this school district, since my third grader went into kindergarten and I’m actually very disappointed in what is going on with the school. It just keeps going and going and going.

“What’s next? Are we going to have our children be guinea pigs for vaccinations? What’s going to happen to them in the future?”

Joe McDonnell: I want you to be healthy.

“I seem to be in the minority, which is fine when it comes to the precautions taken at Clarion and across the state and the new health mandate.

“I am not a doctor. I’m assuming that nobody in this room is a doctor, but I guarantee you that if I walk outside of this school and a bus hits me, please do not call CNN. Please do not call Fox News. I’ll call any of the people up here. Call me an ambulance, take me to the hospital, and do the best job they can to please get me feeling better. I’m pro masks, but as soon as I walk out of the building, I’ll take it off. Even the people that are pro-masks, don’t want to do this forever.

“Two years ago, we said, everybody please wear a mask. And they said, ‘I don’t want to wear the mask. I’m going to wait until something better comes along.’

“I want to say this to all the parents. Steve and I disagree on stuff. and we talked about it last night. In the end, Steve wants what’s best for his children is what I want for mine. And, that is for every single person in this room to be healthy. I want you to be healthy. I want our kids to be healthy, and I want to make sure everybody is taken care of.”

