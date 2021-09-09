Police Investigating After Rock Thrown at Car in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating an incident where a rock was thrown at a victim’s car in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred around 6:47 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, on US 322 in Clarion Township.

Police say an unknown male threw a rock at a known 27-year-old Clarion woman’s 2011 Kia Optima.

The man then reportedly fled in the direction of Robinwood Drive.

According to police, the rock caused $50.00 damage to the vehicle.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

