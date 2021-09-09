 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Investigating After Rock Thrown at Car in Clarion Township

Thursday, September 9, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating an incident where a rock was thrown at a victim’s car in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred around 6:47 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, on US 322 in Clarion Township.

Police say an unknown male threw a rock at a known 27-year-old Clarion woman’s 2011 Kia Optima.

The man then reportedly fled in the direction of Robinwood Drive.

According to police, the rock caused $50.00 damage to the vehicle.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, September 9, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.