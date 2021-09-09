 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Searching for Man in Stolen Potato Chip Truck

Thursday, September 9, 2021 @ 02:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

image-(6)MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are currently searching for a suspect who stole a potato chip truck from the parking lot of the Clarion Walmart store earlier today.

(PHOTO: The UTZ truck pictured above is the same model as the stolen truck.)

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on September 9 at the Walmart Store parking lot in Monroe Township.

Police say a known suspect, whose identity has not been released, stole a potato chip truck that was parked in the receiving area of the parking lot.

The driver of the truck was reportedly in the store, delivering items, when the theft occurred.

Sources say police were at the store looking for an individual at the time of the theft.

However, police would not confirm whether or not the individual they were looking for is the same individual who stole the truck.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.