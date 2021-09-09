Police Searching for Man in Stolen Potato Chip Truck

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are currently searching for a suspect who stole a potato chip truck from the parking lot of the Clarion Walmart store earlier today.

(PHOTO: The UTZ truck pictured above is the same model as the stolen truck.)

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on September 9 at the Walmart Store parking lot in Monroe Township.

Police say a known suspect, whose identity has not been released, stole a potato chip truck that was parked in the receiving area of the parking lot.

The driver of the truck was reportedly in the store, delivering items, when the theft occurred.

Sources say police were at the store looking for an individual at the time of the theft.

However, police would not confirm whether or not the individual they were looking for is the same individual who stole the truck.

