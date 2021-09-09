Rebecca “Becky” Harkless, a lifelong resident of Callensburg, went to be with the lord on Tuesday September 7, 2021, at the age of 97.

She passed away peacefully at the Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born on April 1, 1924, in Callensburg, she was the daughter of Roy and Lottie (Stover) Craig.

She attended grade school in Callensburg and high school in Knox. After high school, Rebecca continued her education in Pittsburgh at Duff’s Business School.

Becky married James Harkless on August 28, 1948, and he died in July of 1985.

She was a Homemaker. She was a devoted wife and wonderful mother and took much pride in the care of her home, both inside and outside yard and garden. Her family was her life and she loved spending time with her grandchildren who affectionately called her Ma-Ma.

Becky was well known for her homemade rolls and extremely well known for her delicious homemade pies. This talent was shared with many family members and neighbors.

She was an active member of the former Sligo Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, and an active member of the Callensburg United Methodist Church. Becky was the pie maker at the Wolf’s Den Restaurant for several years. She was also Licking Township’s tax collector for 43 years, and she held this position until she retired at the age of 90.

She is survived by two daughters; Jane Reed of Grove City, and Kim Myers and her husband Dan of West Freedom, one son; Craig Harkless of Essex, Massachusetts, two grandchildren; Britt Eaton and her husband Bryan, and Charity Winberg and her husband Thomas, five great-grandchildren; Rylie and Morgan Eaton, and Noah, Zachary and Caleb Winberg. She is also survived by two sisters; Jackie Meier of Callensburg and Sally Hosey of Winston, Salem, North Carolina and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson; Ryan Heeter, three sisters; Lois Stahlman, Margaret “Dean” Baun, and Henrietta Palaggo, and three brothers; Roy “Toe” Craig, William “W.P.” Craig and Donald “Chirp” Craig.

Becky’s family will receive friends Friday September 10, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, starting at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Dan Myers, (Becky’s son-in-law) officiating.

Interment will follow in the Callensburg Cemtery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Callensburg Cemetery Association in care of Cindy Painter, 87 Canoe Ripple Road, Sligo, PA. 16255.

Due to Covid-19 masks are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.