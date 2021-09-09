Robert Amos Suplee, 90, of Franklin, formerly of Lady Lake, FL, died peacefully at 2 AM Monday, September 6, 2021 in his home.

Sadly, Mr. Suplee’s beloved wife, Marion had died just this past Monday, August 30, 2021.

He was born June 9, 1931 in Camden, NJ, a beloved son of the late: Harry Amos Suplee and Ruth Dorthea Pierce Suplee.

Robert was a 1950 graduate of Audubon High School. He also furthered his education by taking courses at The American Institute of Banking and at Rutgers University.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army; where he proudly served his country as a member of the 565th Graves Registration Unit of the 55th Quartermaster during the Korean War era. For service to his country, he was awarded: The Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars; The United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Mr. Suplee had worked as a Trust Officer in banking with First Fidelity Bank & Trust Company, until his retirement.

He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post #347 in Lady Lake, FL; where he also formerly served as its past chaplain and honor guard. He was also a member of the 40n8 Voiture #1598; where he had served as its past finance officer.

Mr. Suplee enjoyed golfing with his wife at their home in Florida, working puzzles, square dancing with his wife at various venues, bowling, learning to play the ukulele; and most importantly he never missed his nightly ice cream!

He was married April 28, 1956 to the former Marion Mae Tracy, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by a son, Robert Suplee of Leesburg, FL; and by two daughters: Susan Suplee of Franklin and Sharon Snider and her husband, Mic of Metz, WV; in addition to five grandchildren: Jake Bailey; Jon Pacetti and his wife, Lydia; Ty Bailey; Jesse Suplee and Zac Snider; four great grandchildren: Logan and Laina Patterson; Mia Bailey and Shiloh Suplee.

Also surviving are his sisters-in-law: Gladys Suplee of Sicklerville, NJ; and Mary Norbury and her husband, Les of Flower Mound, TX; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Harry and Richard Suplee; and by a niece, Donna Norbury.

In accordance of his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Memorial services are being planned by his family, and will be announced at a later time.

Entombment, with full military honors will be in The Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell, FL. His beloved wife, Marion will also be entombed with him.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to either: American Legion Post #347, 699 West Lady Lake Blvd., Lady Lake, FL 32159; Franklin V.F.W. Jesse Greer Post #1835, 411 Ninth Street, Franklin, PA 16323; or to The V.N.A. of Venango County Foundation, ATTN.: Hospice Program, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

