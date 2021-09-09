SPONSORED: Check Out the Certified Pre-Owned & New Vehicles at Redbank Chevrolet!
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Ask a member of Redbank Chevrolet’s sales team about their new and pre-owned vehicles on display at their dealership in New Bethlehem!
PRE-OWNED 2020 CHEVROLET BLAZER LT (pictured above and below)
MILES: 29,039
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $35,990
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
RST
MILES: 13,853
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $46,990
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
NEW 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD High Country
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $76,850
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET TRAX
MILES: 13,037
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $20,990
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
PRE-OWNED 2017 CADILLAC XT5
MILES: 55,788
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $28,990
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
PRE-OWNED 2018 GMC SIERRA 1500
MILES: 36,188
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $38,990
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Call 814-275-6734 for more information.
Redbank Chevrolet is the only dealership in Clarion County that offers Chevrolet, GMC, and Buick CERTIFIED Pre-Owned Vehicles.
Here is a list of reasons to buy a CERTIFIED pre-owned GM vehicle versus a traditional used vehicle:
- The vehicles able to be certified are model years 2016 or newer with less than 75,000 miles
- These vehicles go through a 172 point inspection to ensure every aspect is in good working order
- They include a scheduled maintenance plan
- Many of these vehicles come with a warranty that covers up to 100,000 miles
- We offer courtesy transportation and we can even pick up your vehicle so you don’t have to leave home or work!
Meet the Sales Team at REDBANK CHEVROLET IN NEW BETHLEHEM!
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”
(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.