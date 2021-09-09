State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief, Theft Investigations

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Criminal Mischief in Knox Borough

Around 1:05 p.m. on September 5, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of criminal mischief at a location on Main Street in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the incident involved the vandalism of a 2012 Mazda 6 belonging to a known 29-year-old female victim from Knox.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft in Highland Township

Police say a theft occurred at a location on McCleary Road in Highland Township, Clarion County, sometime between August 3 and September 3.

According to police, a 14-foot wooden ladder, valued at $20.00, and a wheelbarrow, valued at $10.00, were stolen from a known 77-year-old male victim from Kersey.

Pickpocket Theft in Monroe Township

Around 4:42 p.m. on September 2, Clarion-based State Police were notified of a theft that had reportedly occurred in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 75-year-old male victim from Clarion reported he was approached by a woman who requested gas money and in exchange for gas money, the woman gave the victim several pieces of fake jewelry.

The victim told police that during the exchange, the woman removed a Rolex watch from his wrist without his knowledge and then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

According to police, the victim described the woman as approximately 45-55 years of age and “of Middle Eastern descent.”

