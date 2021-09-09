State Police Release Labor Day Holiday Crash & Enforcement Data

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested 587 motorists for driving under the influence and issued 9,968 speeding citations during the four-day Labor Day weekend from September 3-6, 2021.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Troopers also cited 737 people for not wearing seat belts and issued 120 citations to drivers for failing to secure children in safety seats.

Six people lost their lives in crashes investigated by the state police, with alcohol cited as a factor in one of the fatal collisions. Troopers responded to a total of 674 crashes – in which 209 people were injured – over the long holiday weekend.

During the 2020 Labor Day weekend, seven individuals died and 186 people were injured in the 678 crashes investigated by PSP.

More information on the department’s 2021 Labor Day enforcement actions broken down by troop is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

