 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Two-Vehicle Crash Reported on Greenville Avenue

Thursday, September 9, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

60951394-42FA-422E-87F6-6E19CAD80715CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Greenville Avenue in Clarion Borough on Wednesday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the crash occurred around 8:37 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Clarion Borough Police, and Clarion University Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 9:05 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

D7374E43-1393-47ED-ABF5-9D7C5BA811C1

F45189EA-CC1F-42FE-B404-CF64F6628F58


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.