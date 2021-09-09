Two-Vehicle Crash Reported on Greenville Avenue

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Greenville Avenue in Clarion Borough on Wednesday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the crash occurred around 8:37 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Clarion Borough Police, and Clarion University Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 9:05 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

