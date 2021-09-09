Route 322 Reopens Following Two-Vehicle Crash

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Route 322 has reopened following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday morning.

(Photo by Leon Aristeguieta)

According to a representative of Franklin-based State Police, the roadway reopened around 4:48 p.m.

Both lanes of US 322 had been closed from the intersection with Hepler Road to the intersection with Basher Road.

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, the crash was reported on US 322 at its intersection with State Route 38 around 9:53 a.m.

The crash involved two passenger vehicles, one of which was hauling a camper trailer.

Rockland Volunteer Fire Department, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Community Ambulance Service, Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company, Franklin-based State Police, and STAT MedEvac were dispatched to the scene.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company and Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department were also called to the scene for traffic control.

According to PSP Franklin, the reason the roadway was closed for nearly seven hours was because of an extensive crash investigation.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the collision within the next 48 hours.

