Valerie D. Grant, 64, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at her home.

She was born on September 13, 1956 in Clarion; daughter of the late N. Laverne Grant and Delores M. Stauffer Grant of Clarion.

Valerie was a 1974 Clarion Area High School graduate.

She worked for Colony Homes, Burns & Burns Insurance, and most recently ran the Clarion County Red Cross.

Valerie had a huge love for wildlife. She would always help out in any way she could to save any animal.

Valerie is survived by her mother, Dolores Grant; a son, Adam Divins; three grandsons, Logan, Dylan, and Aidan Divins, all of Clarion; three brothers, Brad, Phillip, and Joseph Grant, all of Clarion; a niece, Kaylee Divine of Colorado; two nephews, Tody and Tyler Grant both of Knox; and her companion and cat, Millie.

She was preceded in death by her father; a sister, Carrie Divine; and a brother, Jack Grant.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

At Valerie’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

