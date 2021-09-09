Virginia Mealy Motter Groner, 82, of Shippenville passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 after a period of declining health.

Born on February 3, 1939 in Venus she was the daughter of Harvey and Dorothy Huffman Mealy.

She was a graduate of Farmington High School.

On September 1, 1989 she was married to Joseph Groner who preceded her in death on February 27, 2017.

She was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

Virginia was a school bus driver for North Clarion School District for many years.

She enjoyed making memory bears for many families in the area, also gardening, quilting, canning, and completing crossword puzzles.

Virginia is survived her six children: Cathy J. Schill of Tionesta, Dale Motter and his wife Kitty of Siegel, Charles Motter and his wife Patti of Venus, Jodi Marshall and her husband Mike of Harrisville, Karen O’Day and her husband Johnny of Knox, and Gary Motter and his wife Julie of Tionesta. Fourteen grandchildren, and twenty-three great-grandchildren also survive. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Mary Ann Groner as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death her husband, a brother-in-law Edward Groner, and grandsons Jeremy and Colby O’Day.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Friday , September 10, 2021 from 1-2pm.

Funeral service will be held following at 2pm with Rev. Michael Polinek Pastor of St. Michael Church presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the service.

Memorials in Virginia’s honor may be made to Asera Care Hospice, 12664 RT 19 South Suite 1a, Waterford, PA 16441.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

