On September 9, 2021 God called Beverly C. Johnson home.

Beverly was born on July 16, 1938 in Harrisburg, Pa to George W. and L. Margaret Cole.

She graduated from Clarion-Limestone High school and moved to Pittsburgh, where she met and married William R. Johnson on September 29, 1959, in Limestone, Pa. They raised their 3 children: Robert Johnson of Lexington, KY, Beth (Donald) Lyle of Limestone, Pa and Bonnie (William) Hubauer of Clarion Twp, Pa.

Before moving back to Limestone, Beverly was a long time member of Dormont Presbyterian Church, where she served as the Clerk of Session and worked as the church secretary, for many years.

After moving back home, she joined New Rehoboth-Greenville Presbyterian Church, where she was very active in the church choir, Presbyterian Women, Adult Sunday School and the Quilting Circle. She also worked part time as their church secretary and served as the clerk of session as well.

Beverly was a Past Matron of The Ruth Chapter Eastern Star in Dormont, Pa and continued to participate with the Eastern Star Chapter 230 of New Bethlehem, Pa.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, singing in the church choir, quilting, crafting and attending concerts and performances in which her grandchildren performed.

Beverly is survived by her brother George A. Cole of Parker, Pa, her loving children, grandchildren: Cody, Alyce and Cole Lyle and Aaron, Nathan, Sarah and Jonah Hubauer. In addition, her great grandchildren: Kendall, Audrey, Maddox, and Elauni.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sisters Sandra Cole and Marilyn Brown.

Friends and family will be received on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

An additional viewing will be held at 10:00am on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the New Rehoboth-Greenville Presbyterian Church.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am in the Church with Rev. Raafat Girgis officiating.

Interment will follow in Limestone Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Rd. Clarion, Pa 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

