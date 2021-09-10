Butler Health System CEO Issues Statement in Response to Federal Vaccine Mandate

BUTLER, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health System CEO Ken DeFurio released the following statement on Friday afternoon in response to the recent federal mandate:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

“Butler Health System has experienced significant strain from individuals being admitted with COVID-19 infection. This is a public health issue with direct impact on BHS services. BHS supports vaccinations for all who are eligible.

“BHS awaits direction regarding the federal mandate. It will comply with directives for health system and hospital workers. And as it has since the beginning of the pandemic, Butler Health System stands ready to partner with and support businesses and employers as they meet requirements in getting their employees vaccinated.”

