 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Butler Health System CEO Issues Statement in Response to Federal Vaccine Mandate

Friday, September 10, 2021 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

Clarion Hospital Dave CyphertBUTLER, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health System CEO Ken DeFurio released the following statement on Friday afternoon in response to the recent federal mandate:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

“Butler Health System has experienced significant strain from individuals being admitted with COVID-19 infection. This is a public health issue with direct impact on BHS services. BHS supports vaccinations for all who are eligible.

“BHS awaits direction regarding the federal mandate. It will comply with directives for health system and hospital workers. And as it has since the beginning of the pandemic, Butler Health System stands ready to partner with and support businesses and employers as they meet requirements in getting their employees vaccinated.”


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.