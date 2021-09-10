Charges Against Knox Woman Accused of Being Nude in Yard Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a woman who was reportedly nude in her Knox Borough front yard have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 60-year-old Betty L. Billet, of Knox, have been withdrawn:

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2



– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

The charges stemmed from an incident in Knox Borough in April.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:12 p.m. on April 10, Clarion-based State Police received a call from a resident of East State Street in Knox Borough, Clarion County, reporting that Betty Billet was naked in her front yard.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Billet nude from the waist down, according to the complaint.

Police then approached Billet, and she reportedly went up the stairs and entered her residence, leaving the door wide open.

Police told Billet that she was under arrest, and she reportedly refused to comply with their commands, according to the complaint.

The charges were filed against Billet through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on May 6.

