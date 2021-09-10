Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Crescent Samosas

Tender, buttery crescents surround a delicious filling, making these appetizers a real standout!

Ingredients

3/4 cup reduced-fat plain yogurt

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro



1 garlic clove, minced1/2 teaspoon ground cuminDash pepper

SAMOSAS:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced new potatoes, well drained, or 1-3/4 cups diced cooked red potatoes

1/4 cup canned chopped green chiles

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon curry powder

Dash pepper

1-1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

2 tubes (8 ounces each) refrigerated reduced-fat crescent rolls

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. For sauce, mix first 5 ingredients; refrigerate until serving.

-In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; saute potatoes until lightly browned. Add chiles, garlic, curry powder and pepper; cook and stir 1 minute. Transfer to a bowl; add lemon juice and coarsely mash. Stir in peas.

-Unroll crescent dough and separate into 16 triangles. Place 1 tablespoon potato mixture on the wide end of each triangle; roll up from wide end. Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets, point side down; curve to form crescents.

-Bake until golden brown, 10-12 minutes. Serve with sauce.

