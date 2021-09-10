 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Crescent Samosas

Friday, September 10, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Tender, buttery crescents surround a delicious filling, making these appetizers a real standout!

Ingredients

3/4 cup reduced-fat plain yogurt
2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
Dash pepper

SAMOSAS:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced new potatoes, well drained, or 1-3/4 cups diced cooked red potatoes
1/4 cup canned chopped green chiles
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon curry powder
Dash pepper
1-1/2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 cup frozen peas, thawed
2 tubes (8 ounces each) refrigerated reduced-fat crescent rolls

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. For sauce, mix first 5 ingredients; refrigerate until serving.

-In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; saute potatoes until lightly browned. Add chiles, garlic, curry powder and pepper; cook and stir 1 minute. Transfer to a bowl; add lemon juice and coarsely mash. Stir in peas.

-Unroll crescent dough and separate into 16 triangles. Place 1 tablespoon potato mixture on the wide end of each triangle; roll up from wide end. Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets, point side down; curve to form crescents.

-Bake until golden brown, 10-12 minutes. Serve with sauce.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


