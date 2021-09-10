 

Clarion County YMCA to Host Health Equity Tour Today

Friday, September 10, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Michelle Murray - YMCA

unnamed (18)CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA will host the Clarion County Health Equity Tour on Friday, September 10, 2021.

The event is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the YMCA.

Access is FREE to everyone in Clarion County.

Participants will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.  Along with 25+ local vendors, the tour will feature:

  • Pennie Health Insurance Information
  • YMCA Programs and Services
  • SilverSneakers Free Membership Program
  • Health Screenings
  • Dietitian Consultation
  • Tobacco Cessation Education
  • Oral Health Education
  • Food & Giveaways
  • Free Raffle Prizes

unnamed (17)

The YMCA and Pennie (health insurance) will be on hand with information about programs and enrollment. Other community resources include dietician consultation, oral health education, tobacco cessation education, health screenings, and more.

All participants will receive free items and products from vendors and a chance to win prizes, food, and giveaways.

There is no charge to attend the event, which will be held mostly outdoors unless weather prohibits it.  In the case of rain, the event will be moved to the gymnasium.

For additional information, please contact the Clarion County YMCA at 814-677-3000.


