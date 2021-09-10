 

Clarion Hospital Reports 24 New COVID-19 Cases

Friday, September 10, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image2CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 24 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, September 9, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 09/08/2021: 14,357
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 12,094
Positives: 2,320

Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 09/08/2021: 57,359
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 19,897
Positives: 5,014

Hospital Inpatients as of 09/09/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Clarion Hospital reported one death on 09/08/2021.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 33 patients. 0 suspected. 33 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Recommendations from Butler Health System:

Wear a mask. Wash your hands frequently. Avoid gatherings, especially indoors. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others. Practice good hygiene. If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.


