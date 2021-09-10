Clarion Hospital Reports 24 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 24 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, September 9, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 09/08/2021: 14,357

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 12,094

Positives: 2,320

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 09/08/2021: 57,359

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 19,897

Positives: 5,014

Hospital Inpatients as of 09/09/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Clarion Hospital reported one death on 09/08/2021.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 33 patients. 0 suspected. 33 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Recommendations from Butler Health System:

Wear a mask. Wash your hands frequently. Avoid gatherings, especially indoors. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others. Practice good hygiene. If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.