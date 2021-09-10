Clarion Native Plans to ‘Ride for Someone’ Raising Money, Awareness for Suicide & Substance Use Prevention

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County native and Keystone High School alumna Jillian Love and her boyfriend Matt Friedlund are preparing to set off on a meaningful cycling trip later this month.

The pair will be setting off on September 27 to complete a 350-mile “Ride for Someone” bike ride from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., while also raising money for a good cause.

Love told exploreClarion.com that while Matt is an accomplished cyclist who has done many longer trips, this will be her first long-distance cycling trip.

“He wanted to do an ‘adventure’ when we first started dating, but I wasn’t ready,” Love said.

“When we finally decided to plan a long trip together, I wanted it to have a purpose.”

With that in mind, the couple decided to use the bike ride as an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for two of their hometowns’ local organizations: “Fighting for Alyssa” in Matt’s hometown of Akron, Ohio, and Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention in Jillian’s hometown.

“We’ve both lost friends to suicide and substance use and addiction, so it’s something we both have a heart for.”

Fighting for Alyssa is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization founded in 2015 by Lea Heidman and Brian Malone after the sudden passing of their daughter Alyssa due to a heroin overdose. Their purpose is to raise funds through various annual events and distribute those funds to local agencies in and beyond Northeast Ohio, which will assist in promoting education, awareness, and treatment of substance use disorder in local communities.

Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention is also a nonprofit 501(c)3. Their focus is suicide prevention, awareness, and education. They provide help and hope through college, campus, and high school events, suicide crisis hotlines, and other educational programs.

Love noted that not only did she and Friedlund find a cause they could both get behind and organizations they wanted to support, but the timing also worked out perfectly, with September being Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

“We thought it would be amazing to help our own hometowns and start conversations that don’t always take place because of the stigma around suicide and substance abuse and all the things that hold people back from talking about these issues. We want to help people find resources and access to help.”

According to Love, her own personal experiences of losing friends to substance abuse and suicide were also the driving force behind her career choice, working in the field of clinical counseling.

Love and Friedlund currently live a mostly nomadic life, with Friedlund delivering RV’s across the nation and Love working remotely while traveling with him. However, they still regularly visit and spend time in Clarion County.

“I still feel a very strong connection to the local community.”

In terms of goals, Love said they hope to raise at least $1,000.00 for each of their two chosen organizations, and they are already well on their way. As of early on Friday, September 10, their GoFundMe page for the event had already raised $1030.00 of their $2,000.00 goal. Donations can also be made via Venmo to @JILLIANLOVE11 or @MATT-FRIEDLUND or by cash or check by setting up arrangements via email to [email protected]

You can also follow Love and Friedlund on their journey via their Instagram.

“It’s been good to talk to the people who have reached out about this already,” Love noted.

“This is my first big ride, and I’m feeling nervous, but also really excited!”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.