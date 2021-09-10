Clarion University Men’s Golf: Hoover, Golden Eagles Claim Tournament Wins at Grove City

GROVE CITY, Pa. – The Golden Eagle men’s golf team topped the field for the first time in a decade on Thursday afternoon, as Clarion won the GCC Fall Invite hosted by Grove City College at Grove City Country Club.

It is the first time the Golden Eagles have won a tournament team title since Sept. 12, 2011, when they finished off a first-place finish at the Hal Hansen Invitational.

The victory was led by Willie Hoover and Nick Giambrone, who finished 1-2 not just on the Golden Eagle squad but also the top two spots in the field of 95. Hoover edged out three players by just a single stroke, finishing with a +1 73 to bring home the trophy. Giambrone was caught up in the group just behind Hoover, taking second on the team with a +2 74 on the afternoon.

Will Meyer and Creighton Carter rounded out the scoring for Clarion, with the pair both finishing in the top-10 to provide a major coup for the Golden Eagles. Both Meyer and Carter carded rounds of 78 on Thursday to tie for ninth place overall. As a result, Clarion was the only school at the tournament to place all four of their scoring players inside the top-10.

Rounding out the field for Clarion was Hunter Woodward and Ryan Robinson, who on any other day might have been among the team’s leaders with their performances. Woodward carded an 81 on Thursday while Robinson shot an 83.

